6 cows killed when cattle truck rolls on Interstate 70

FRISCO | Colorado State Patrol officials say six cows were killed when a cattle truck rolled over on Interstate 70 in Georgetown, and crews worked throughout the morning to corral several more that got loose on the side of the road.

The Summit Daily News reports (https://goo.gl/d9aXBy ) the truck crashed Tuesday morning, and at least half a dozen cows had to be captured near the busy interstate. The driver, who was not injured in the crash, was hauling 80 cows.

Investigators say it’s unclear what caused the rollover.

