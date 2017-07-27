4-year-old boy dies after drowning at Fort Collins motel

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

FORT COLLINS | Officials say a 4-year-old boy died after drowning in a pool at a Fort Collins motel.

The Coloradoan reports (http://noconow.co/2uZht2C ) Larimer County sheriff’s deputies found 4-year-old Gabriel Ibarra of Colorado Springs unresponsive after he was pulled out of the pool Sunday. A motel staff member and one of parents performed CPR on the boy before emergency personnel arrived.

Ibarra was taken to a local hospital and later flown to a children’s hospital in Aurora. According to the report, Ibarra never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead Tuesday.

An autopsy by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office determined Ibarra drowned and suffered an anoxic brain injury, which is caused when the brain does not receive enough oxygen.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the death.