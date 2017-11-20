More than 100 animals seized in Colorado cruelty case

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DURANGO | Officials in southwest Colorado say they have seized more than 100 animals after an investigation of animal cruelty.

The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office and the La Plata County Humane Society haven’t identified the person cited for animal cruelty.

The Cortez Journal reports that the humane society seized dogs, a cat, pigs, goats, sheep, horses, chickens, cattle and a burro and a duck from the property this week.

Humane society officials didn’t immediately say what will happen to the animals. La Plata County spokeswoman Megan Graham says the animals are being cared for but would not provide details.

