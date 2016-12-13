State regulators consider measure to cull deer predators

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. | State regulators are considering allowing the hunting of mule deer predators in some parts of western Colorado in an effort to increase deer populations.

The Daily Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2gwmIfl ) that the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission on Wednesday will consider the proposal, which would allow for the removal of as many as 15 lions and 25 bears a year from the Roan Plateau. The culling would be allowed for three years to see if it boosts fawn survival rates.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services would be contracted to do the culling. Families that are captured would be relocated and other captive animals would be killed.

In the Upper Arkansas Basin hunters would be allowed to hunt lions in an effort to reduce lion umbers and help deer populations.

___

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com