State approves Greeley drilling, upsetting some neighbors

GREELEY, Colo. | Some Colorado residents are unhappy after the state approved oil and gas drilling on a Greeley plot.

The Greeley Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2dl9fKO ) that staff at the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission approved a permit by Extraction Oil and Gas on Friday. It will allow the company to drill 22 oil and gas wells on land surrounded by neighborhoods in west Greeley.

The permit gives the controversial Triple Creek project the go-ahead after a delay of several months.

Triple Creek was the first large-scale project approved under new state rules meant to protect residents from encroaching oil and gas development. Neighbors say now that the regulations don’t seem to be working.

In a statement, the state oil and gas commission says the facility is designed to eliminate or minimize the impacts of the development.

___

Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com