Star Tribune editorial urges Trump to quit presidential race

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

MINNEAPOLIS | Minnesota’s largest newspaper is urging Republican nominee Donald Trump to quit the presidential race.

The Star Tribune posted an editorial Saturday after a 2005 recording surfaced of Trump making lewd and predatory remarks about women.

The newspaper says Trump’s “vulgar view of women and his conceivably criminal activity toward them” is not “an October surprise,” given his previous comments about Hispanics, Muslims, veterans and women.

The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2dBF0y5 ) calls on Trump to “immediately relinquish his nomination,” and says Democrat Hillary Clinton “almost certainly will win” if he stays in. The newspaper suggests running mate Mike Pence or U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan could take his place.

Minnesota Republicans including former Gov. Tim Pawlenty and House Speaker Kurt Daudt have condemned Trump’s remarks.

Trump has vowed not to drop out.