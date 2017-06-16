‘Stand with Immigrants’ event in Aurora part of Immigrant Heritage Month celebration

AURORA | In celebration of Immigrant Heritage Month, the “I Am An Immigrant” campaign and the city of Aurora will host a celebration June 17 in Aurora highlighting positive contributions from immigrants living in the Aurora and Denver metro area community.

“I Stand With Immigrants” will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the rotunda at Community College of Aurora’s CentreTech Campus Student Center. The celebration is free and open to the public, and will feature a series of keynote speakers and entertainers, according to a news release on the event.

The city of Aurora Office of International and Immigrant Affairs and FWD.us is hosting the celebration, where Aurora Mayor Pro Tem Angela Lawson, FWD.us Organizing Associate Kaytia King, and head of the Aurora Office of International and Immigrant Affairs Ricardo Gambetta will deliver remarks on Immigrant Heritage Month and the importance of sharing inspirational stories of immigrants in America.

Additional speakers include African Leadership Founder Papa Dia, as well as representatives from the Community College of Aurora and the National Immigration Forum.

The event will feature informational booths providing immigrant rights and citizenship materials, career counseling consultations, information on entrepreneurship classes, voter registration, merchandise and more.

A campaign begun last year, “I Am An Immigrant” launched this year’s “I Stand With Immigrants” event as a year-long initiative project. The campaign is part of Welcome.us, a nonprofit that coordinates Immigrant Heritage Month every June.

Since 2014, Immigrant Heritage Month has been celebrated annually starting June 1. It is nationwide effort to gather and share the stories of immigrants and immigrant heritage in America. Last year, hundreds of artists, entertainers, elected officials and others from all 50 states, along with more than 250 companies and nonprofit partners, came together to celebrate.

The following is a schedule of events:

• 1 to 2 p.m. — Welcome reception

• 2 to 3 p.m. — Speaking program featuring Mayor Pro Tem Angela Lawson

• 3 to 4 p.m. — Nonprofit tabling and light refreshments