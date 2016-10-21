Spikes found on popular mountain biking trail near Eagle

EAGLE, Colo. | Mountain bike riders say they found spiked boards buried on a popular trail near Eagle, prompting an investigation by local and federal officials.

The Denver Post reported Thursday (http://tinyurl.com/jsqt6pm) the sabotage was discovered on the Dirt Surfer trail days before the state high school mountain bike championships, scheduled in Eagle County next weekend. It wasn’t immediately clear if riders will use that trail.

Eagle County sheriff’s spokeswoman Amber Barrett describes the spikes as a “malicious trap” and says investigators are taking the threat of harm seriously.

The trail is on federal land.

Barrett says disputes sometimes occur among joggers, cyclists, hunters and horseback riders using the same areas on public land.

In May, cyclists found spikes embedded in bricks buried on a trail in the Pike National Forest southwest of Denver.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com