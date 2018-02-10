Special Olympics supporters fearless in taking Aurora’s Polar Plunge — VIDEO, GALLERY

Members of the Aurora Police Department make their way to the firemen to tag up before they can leave the water while taking part in the 2018 Special Olympics Polar Plunge Feb. 10 at Aurora Reservoir. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

A polar plunge participant makes her way to the warming tent after taking the frigid dip into the Aurora Reservoir, Feb. 10 during the Special Olympics 2018 Polar Plunge. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

A participant of the Special Olympics 2018 Polar Plunge makes her way out of the freezing cold water, Feb. 10 at the Aurora Reservoir. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

A group team makes their way to the firemen, where they have to tag-up before leaving the water completing their plunge, during the Special Olympics 2018 Polar Plunge. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel