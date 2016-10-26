Southern Colorado wildfire now 70 percent contained

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. | A 28-square-mile wildfire in southern Colorado is now 70 percent contained.

Fire managers planned to keep extending their containment lines Wednesday on the southwest side of the Junkins fire.

The fire has destroyed nine homes since it started on Oct. 17 when high winds blew a metal outbuilding into a utility pole and knocked down a power line.

Some residents remain evacuated from their homes. Full containment is expected on Nov. 15.

The fire is about 11 miles east of Westcliffe.