Southern Colorado wildfire now 50 percent contained

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. | A wildfire that has burned 28 square miles in southern Colorado is now 50 percent contained, but firefighters don’t expect full containment until Nov. 15.

The fire 11 miles east of Westcliffe had destroyed nine homes by Monday. Officials say warm, dry weather on Sunday intensified the flames.

Two Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopters that had been dropping water on the fire were sent back to their home base Sunday night. The helicopters flew more than 70 hours and dropped more than 100,000 gallons of water.

Some residents remain evacuated from their homes.

Officials say the fire started Oct. 17 when high winds blew a metal outbuilding into a utility pole and knocked down a power line.