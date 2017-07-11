Source: Rep. Perlmutter to leave Colorado governor’s race, forgo re-election to House seat

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 8, 2014, file photo, President Barack Obama, right, confers with U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., as they walk off Air Force One after landing at Denver International Airport.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Ed Perlmutter discusses his time spent representing Aurora, Nov. 26 at Anschutz Medical Campus. Starting in January, the congressman from Colorado's 7th Congressional District will no longer represent any part of Aurora after those districts were redrawn in 2011. Perlmutter represented the medical campus for more than 5 years and oversaw the addition of several key additions to the campus including the VA hospital and infrastructure imporovements. (Marla R. Keown/Aurora Sentinel) Mayor Steve Hogan gives Congressman Ed Perlmutter a supportive hug after Aurora's Day of Remembrance ceremony, July 20 at the Aurora Municipal Center. The ceremony marked the one-year anniversary of the shooting at the Century Aurora 16 theater that killed 12 and wounded 58. (Marla R. Keown/Aurora Sentinel) FILE - In this June 30, 2009 file photo, then-Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, back, looks on as then-Colorado Gov. Bill Ritter, front right, Rep. Betsy Markey, D-Colo., center, and Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., use jackhammers to break up a deteriorating bicycle path during a ceremony to break ground on the C-470 bike trail and highway reconstruction project in the west Denver suburb of Lakewood, Colo. The Colorado project was financed with money from the 2009 federal stimulus package. President Donald Trump said April 4, 2017, he was unaware of anything that was built from that stimulus. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) FILE - In this Thursday, April 2, 2015, file photo, U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., is framed between the tripods holding television cameras as he listens to officials speak during a news conference at the construction site of the Veterans Affairs hospital in Aurora, Colo. Perlmutter, a six-term congressman from a competitive district in suburban Denver, will announce his plans to enter Colorado's race for governor in 2018 on Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Golden, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file) FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2014, file photo, Rep. Jared Polis, D-Colo. speaks inside the Capitol in Denver. The House Ethics Committee has voted to dismiss allegations that Polis inappropriately promoted two businesses. Polis faced scrutiny for his associations with a video game company and with a menswear company in his district. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File) Former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle leaves the Federal Courthouse in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2015 following a hearing on child-pornography charges. Fogle agreed to plead guilty to allegations that he paid for sex acts with minors and received child pornography in a case that destroyed his career at the sandwich-shop chain and could send him to prison for more than a decade. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Colo. Gov. John Hickenlooper, right, listens as U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, D-Colo., takes questions during a news conference about fracking, at the Capitol, in Denver, Monday, Aug. 4, 2014. During the news conference Hickenlooper announced the creation of a task force charged with crafting recommendations to help minimize land use conflicts that can occur when siting oil and gas facilities near homes, schools, businesses and recreational areas. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

DENVER | Jeffco Congressman Ed Perlmutter will end his campaign to become Colorado’s next governor just three months after starting and not run for re-election to his suburban congressional seat, a person close to him said Monday.

Perlmutter’s decision sent tremors through Colorado’s Democratic establishment and is expected to become official at a press conference in Golden on Tuesday morning. A six-term congressman, Perlmutter was once considered the frontrunner in the crowded Democratic gubernatorial field before Rep. Jared Polis abruptly announced his entry into the race last month.

Perlmutter previously represented much of Aurora before a 7th congressional district was drawn in the state after the 2010 Census.

The person close to Perlmutter, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the decision before Tuesday’s announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the congressman no longer enjoyed campaigning and did not even want to run for re-election to his congressional seat in 2018. An energetic campaigner who’d survived several Republican challenges, Perlmutter had announced he was relinquishing the seat for his gubernatorial run. He intends to serve out his term. His congressional office referred inquiries to his campaign office, which did not return calls for comment.

Polis, an early internet multimillionaire, is wealthy enough to finance his own campaign. That left Perlmutter competing for funds with two other prominent Democrats, former State Senator Mike Johnston and former state treasurer Cary Kennedy. He is ending his campaign shortly before filing his first public fundraising report.

Perlmutter represents a suburban swing district that has been trending more Democratic, and analysts saw that as giving him a potentially strong platform for a statewide candidacy. Polis represents a more liberal district.

Perlmutter’s decision was first reported by the Denver Post.