Son of Broncos owner loses appeal of harassment conviction

CENTENNIAL | A son of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen has lost his bid to overturn a harassment conviction for allegedly pushing his girlfriend during an argument.

John Bowlen was found guilty in April. His attorney appealed, arguing the charge was written improperly in a court document.

In a ruling dated Wednesday and made public Thursday, a judge dismissed the appeal, saying other documents and statements in court made the charge clear.

The younger Bowlen had been sentenced to 24 months of probation.

He was once a marketing assistant for the Broncos but left the organization last summer. He had been on leave after his arrest.

His father is suffering from Alzheimer’s and relinquished control of the team in 2014.

The team declined to comment Thursday.