Snowstorm blankets Aurora, metro Denver region as MLK activities march on

AURORA | Heavy snow fell across the metro area Sunday night and is continuing Monday morning.

City offices and courthouses were closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day so traffic around the area wasn’t as bad as it may have been.

A maintenance worker clears snow outside the Aurora Sentinel offices Monday, Jan. 16. Several inches of snow fell overnight and continued into the morning. Photo by Jeremy Johnson

The city’s MLK celebration, which included a procession from city hall to the MLK Library on East Colfax Avenue, went forward as planned.

The National Weather Service says several inches of snow will fall in some locations, including Colorado Springs, through Monday while other spots, mostly closer to the Kansas border, will be glazed with ice. More widespread ice is expected to the east in Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

The storm is also expected to bring snow to the eastern San Juan, Sangre de Cristo and the Wet mountains.