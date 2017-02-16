Snowboarders fight off moose after escaping avalanche

ASPEN, Colo. | A group of snowboarders near Aspen had to face off multiple attacks from a moose after pulling themselves out of an avalanche.

The Aspen Times reports (http://bit.ly/2ktQJU5 ) that the three snowboarders were caught in an avalanche in Maroon Bowl on Monday. One of the snowboarders suffered a broken rib after getting pinned against a tree and covered in snow. All three victims were caught in the slide and dragged several hundred feet.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center forecaster Blase Reardon says the three snowboarders were able to free themselves despite being partially buried. Two helped the injured man slip down the mountain on his board.

While one man went to get help, the injured man and the third snowboarder encountered a moose, which attacked them three times before help arrived and the trio was helped back to their vehicle.

Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/