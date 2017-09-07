Smoke postpones Steamboat Springs softball, bike events

However, Steamboat Today reports that a 100-mile ultramarathon and a mountain bike race that is part of the Rocky Mountain Enduro Series are still scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday.

Steamboat Springs is downwind from two wildfires burning in northwestern Colorado but smoke and haze from fires burning in the Pacific Northwest is also hanging over the state.

The Deep Creek Fire was reported Monday and has spread to about 3.6 square miles (9.2 square kilometers). To the north, the 2.2 square mile (5.7 square kilometer) Big Red Fire has been burning toward the Mount Zirkel Wilderness Area.