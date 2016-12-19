Smashburger apologizes for anti-cop song played for Aurora police

AURORA | Several employees of an Aurora burger restaurant are on leave after they played the NWA song “F**k the Police” on a loop while Aurora police officers dined in on Friday.

The group Brotherhood for the Fallen mentioned the incident on their Facebook page Saturday and said it happened at a Smashburger restaurant near Smoky Hill Road and Aurora Court.

“The staff played ‘F**k The Police’ on repeat the entire time the officers were in their establishment,” the group wrote.

In a statement Monday, a Smashburger spokeswoman apologized for the incident.

“First and foremost, we respect, honor and appreciate every police department in the country. The regrettable events of Friday night in no way reflect the values or principles that are core to the Smashburger brand,” the statement said.

The employees involved and a manager are on leave while the incident is under investigation, the company said.

Tim Jeffrey, president of Brotherhood for the Fallen group in Aurora said they are happy with Smashburger’s response.

“We applaud their proactive efforts, and their supportive comments for law enforcement are encouraging,” he said.