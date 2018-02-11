Slain Colorado Springs deputy remembered as a ‘great hero’ at funeral

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | A slain Colorado sheriff’s deputy was remembered as a great hero in a funeral that drew thousands, including the state’s top leaders.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick died Monday in a shooting that left three other officers and a bystander wounded.

The hearse bearing the casket of El Paso County Dep. Micah Flick is escorted by an honor guard on horseback as it arrives at the New Life Church in Colorado Springs, Colo., for his funeral on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Flick was killed in the line of duty on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP) The hearse bearing the casket of El Paso County Dep. Micah Flick arrives at New Life Church in Colorado Springs, Colo., before the funeral for the deputy on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Flick was killed in the line of duty on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP) The casket bearing the body of El Paso County Dep. Micah Flick arrives at New Life Church in Colorado Springs, Colo., before the funeral for the deputy on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Flick was killed in the line of duty on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP) Law enforcement officers and first responders from across Colorado and other states attend the funeral of El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick at New Life Church in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Flick was killed in the line of duty on Monday, Feb. 5. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP) Rachael Flick, lower right, listens to the memorial service for her husband, El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick, at New Life Church in Colorado Springs, Colo., Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. The slain Colorado sheriff’s deputy was remembered as a great hero in a funeral that drew thousands, including the state’s top leaders. Flick died Monday in the shooting that left three other officers and a bystander wounded. (Nadav Soroker/The Gazette via AP) Family members of El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick touch his casket before his memorial service at New Life Church in Colorado Springs, Colo., Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. The slain Colorado sheriff’s deputy was remembered as a great hero in a funeral that drew thousands, including the state’s top leaders. Flick died Monday in the shooting that left three other officers and a bystander wounded. (Nadav Soroke/The Gazette via AP)

The Colorado Springs newspaper The Gazette reports Gov. John Hickenlooper was among those who spoke Saturday, and told Flick’s widow and 7-year-old twins that “the entire state is grieving with you.”

He said Colorado is better off because of Flick and “he will be sorely, sorely missed.”

Flick is the third Colorado officer killed in the line of duty in the past five weeks.

This story has been corrected to reflect that Flick was the third officer killed in the past five weeks.