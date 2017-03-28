Skier dies at Colorado resort; cause of death not disclosed

FRISCO | A 35-year-old man has died while skiing at Loveland Ski Area in Colorado.

The Summit Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2nZQoth ) the death occurred Friday but authorities haven’t disclosed the cause.

His name and hometown haven’t been released.

Ski resort officials say ski patrollers were in the area and attended to the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The resort says the man was wearing a helmet.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

___

Information from: Summit Daily News, http://www.summitdaily.com/