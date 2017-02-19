Ski train attracts more than 15,000 riders so far this year

DENVER | More than 15,000 passengers have ridden the ski train between Denver and Winter Park Resort so far this season.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari tells The Denver Post (https://goo.gl/O4n9kU ) the response has exceeded expectations and “has given us several ideas to consider for next year too.”

The weekend rail service started in 1940, the same year the ski resort opened. After the service was discontinued for a few years during World War II, it ran almost every ski season from 1947 until 2009.

A joint effort by Amtrak, Union Pacific Railroad, Winter Park Resort and others breathed new life into the ski train, and the service was relaunched Jan. 7.

The train is pulled from Denver about 60 miles and 3,700 vertical feet to the base of the resort and can accommodate more than 550 passengers.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com