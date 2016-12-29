Simulator catches fire at Frankfurt airport office building

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

BERLIN | A flight simulator has caught fire in an office building at the Frankfurt airport, forcing some 200 people to evacuate.

A firefighter stands in the office of Condor airlines next to a burned out flight simulator in the airport in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Thursday Dec. 29, 2016. The flight simulator has caught fire in an office block at Frankfurt airport, forcing some 200 people to leave the building. The fire service says one person was taken to a hospital suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation. (Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa via AP)

The fire service says one person was taken to a hospital suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation. The blaze on Thursday was extinguished within 45 minutes.

Police told German news agency dpa that a technical fault likely was to blame for the fire at the building belonging to German airline Condor.

Firefighters say the simulator, much of which burned out, contained a replica passenger cabin.