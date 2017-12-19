Shuttle bus crashes near Denver’s airport; 9 injured

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | Authorities say nine people were taken to the hospital after a shuttle bus rolled over near Denver’s airport.

Police spokesman Sonny Jackson tells The Denver Post that Monday afternoon’s crash involved a bus owned by The Parking Spot, an airport parking service. The police department tweeted later that none of the injuries was life-threatening.

The small shuttle bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which happened along the main road to the airport.

Investigators have not said what led to the accident.

