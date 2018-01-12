‘SHITHOLE’ STORM: Aurora state rep told not to cuss when quoting Trump; Mike Coffman joins the dogpile

AURORA | Aurora State Rep. Jovan Melton was reprimanded by House Speaker Crisanta Duran during a speech Friday for quoting Donald Trump’s vulgar description of Haiti and African countries.

“We’ve seen him say that people from Africa and Haiti — they live in shitholes. And I’m sorry to repeat that word, but this is what has been said,” the Democratic lawmaker said during a speech for a resolution honoring Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday.

Trump allegedly called African countries, and referenced Haiti as, “shithole countries” in a private meeting with lawmakers regarding immigration earlier in the week. Friday Trump denied the reports in a Tweet. Following that, congressmen in attendance said they heard Trump say it.

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Duran gaveled at Melton during his speech and asked him and House members that they not use profanity during the presentation of the resolution.

“Again, I apologize for the word,” Melton continued. “I’m quoting the current leader of the free world. And it’s those types of words, though, that make me wonder: did Dr. King’s message die? Did that message die in terms of love and hope and equality and dignity?”

The lawmaker also condemned some of Trump’s other comments and said the resolution may be the most important resolution of the session.

“Because we’ve got to turn things around,” Melton said. “We’ve got to end this attitude of divisiveness. We’ve got to come together as one and put aside our differences of race, ethnicity, gender, religion and belief.”

The resolution passed both the House and Senate.

Meanwhile, Aurora Congressman Mike Coffman and his campaign for reelection chimed in on Trump’s reported comments separately — one more pointed than the other.

These communities love their home countries and they love America beyond measure too. A guy who made his living in Atlantic City has no business calling another man’s home a shithole. #COpolitics https://t.co/y0vOapa8dS — Team Coffman (@Team_Coffman) January 12, 2018

On the congressman’s official Twitter account Coffman said, “I am honored to represent a diverse tapestry of immigrant communities – from El Salvador to Ethiopia, my constituents came from all over the world to pursue the American dream. They haven’t improved just their own lives – they have strengthened the fabric of our entire community with their contributions. The president could learn a thing of two from them.”

Quoting that tweet, @team_coffman, which says is run by a campaign staffer, called out Trump’s comments as rather contradictory.

“A guy who made his living in Atlantic City has no business calling another man’s home a shithole,” it said.

Atlantic City officials did not respond to a request for comment on the tweet.