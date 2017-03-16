Shantel Elizabeth to provide musical inspiration and empowerment at Reach Your Peak expo

AURORA |Building an empire of empowerment is the goal of Shantel Elizabeth and she plans to do it one brick at a time. Through her work as a philanthropist, licensed educator, Doctorate student, and artist, she aspires to inspire. Youth and teen girl empowerment is one of her passions, thus her brand, ButterFlyy, was created to build up teen girls and give them the tools they need to thrive.

Shantel’s performance will include her debut song and current single, Fierce Butterflyy at the Reach Your Peak Expo. Fierce ButterFlyy is a song of empowerment, and anthem to her teen girl empowerment/lifestyle brand ‘ButterFlyy by Shantel Elizabeth’.

There are still a few openings for entertainment at the 2017 expo set for April 23rd. If you’re interested in securing an entertainment spot click here to request information or contact Rhonda Canino 720-272-9631 or rcanino@aurorasentinel.com.

GET FREE EXPO TICKETS NOW – CLICK HERE

2017 Reach Your Peak Expo

Colorado’s top speakers, personalities and experts addressing the needs and issues of teenage girls will assemble for the dynamic and entertaining 2017 Colorado Girls Elevated ‘Reach Your Peak’ expo on April 23rd at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Event Center. Admission is free however registration is required. Pre-registering online will save time at the door.

“The Colorado Girls Elevated, ‘Reach Your Peak’ expo is a safe, uplifting and engaging event designed to engage and inspire middle and high school girls in the Denver-Aurora metro area, to reach for their dreams” said event producer Rhonda Canino, Advertising Director for the Aurora Media Group, parent company to The Aurora Sentinel. “The Reach Your Peak expo will expose them to new experiences, connect them with role models in the community, and help them build self-esteem, self-confidence, and self-empowerment to realize their full potential. ‘Reach your peak’ is more than just a slogan.”

The expo will provide a host of compelling, short programs and interactive activities. Successful local women speakers will be hitting on hot topics like healthy body image, cyber safety, bullying, healthy relationships, peer pressure, depression, career choices, personal safety, college selection and more. These programs provide girls with the information, tools and resources to deal with life challenges.

The expo hall will include interactive exhibits, live entertainment, a marketplace and more.

This annual regional event, presenting a wide variety of inspirational icons, workshops, materials, interactive activities and entertainment, is produced by The Aurora Sentinel, Mix100 Radio, and KMGH Denver 7. The expo, free to all participants from all over the metro area and state, will offer unique speakers and opportunities addressing issues and goals for adolescent girls. For more information contact Rhonda Canino, 720-449-9705 or rcanino@aurorasentinel.com.