Sewage leak closes Aurora driver’s license office

AURORA | Unless you spent Friday at the Aurora driver’s license office near East Sixth Avenue and Sable Boulevard, you probably shouldn’t complain about a crappy trip to the DMV ever again.

A sewage leak closed the Aurora State Driver’s License office Friday, according to a statement from the Colorado Department of Revenue.

Details on the severity of the leak have not been released, but there was no estimate for when the office would reopen, according to the statement.

“Employees have been assigned to other locations until cleanup can be completed,” the statement said. The DMV directed people seeking services to check the agency’s website at Colorado.gov/DMV to see if services are available online.

The nearest locations to the Aurora office are at 4685 Peoria St., Suite 115, and 1865 W. Mississippi Ave., Suite C, both in Denver.

A full list of driver license offices can be found at Colorado.gov/DMV/locations.