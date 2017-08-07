Sen. Cory Gardner opens new Denver office location

DENVER | Sen. Cory Gardner is ready to conduct business at his new Denver office location inside a federal building.The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2vI4HXF ) the Republican senator entered his new Denver office inside the U.S. Custom House on Monday. Gardner’s Communication Director Alex Siciliano says the senator decided to relocate after noticing that the heavy traffic that came through his former office caused challenges for nearby private businesses. The staff determined that moving into a government building made more sense.
According to Gardner’s staff, the new Denver location will only be temporary while they search for a more permanent location.