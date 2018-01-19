Father/son team turn dream of rec center for the disabled into a reality in Aurora

Sebian Holiday awaits guests and visitors at the new Seb's Rec Center. After visiting his father, Keithan, at the gym where he works, he was discouraged to find that there were no activities he could participate in at this fathers or any other gym. Five years later, he and his father have opened Seb's Rec Center, which is catered to disabled individuals, but will also offer equipment and activities for able-bodied individualsl. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel Sebian Holiday, left, chats with Donna Alcock, who is a student of Sebian's father, Keithan, at the gym where Keithan works, Jan. 19 at Seb's Rec Center. The rec center features equipment and activities for disabled and able-bodied individuals. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel Sebian Holiday visits with his grandfather, Willie Wallace Jan. 19 at Seb's Rec Center. The rec center features equipment and activities for disabled and able-bodied individuals. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel Keithan Holiday, left, shares a moment with his son Sebian, during the opening of Seb's Rec Center, Jan. 19. After visiting his father at the gym where he works, Sebian was discouraged to find that there were no activities he could participate in at this fathers or any other gym. Five years later, he and his father have opened Seb's Rec Center, which is catered to disabled individuals, but will also offer equipment and activities for able-bodied individuals. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

AURORA| Even with callused hands, blistered feet and a severe lack of sleep, Keithan Holiday was all smiles Friday. He buzzed around the room finishing the set for the opening party, stopping to greet friends and family

Holiday has maintained this level of energy and enthusiasm for more than four years as he worked to make Sēb’s Rec Center a reality. The nonprofit rec center opened its doors Friday and will provide disabled as well as able-bodied clients with a place to not only exercise but come together for classes and community.

The center bear’s the name of Holiday son,16-year-old Sēbian Holiday. Sēbian, who goes by Sēb, came up with the idea for a recreation center for disabled people four years ago after finding out there was no option for him when he went to a rec center where Keithan was teaching classes.

“It was unfair. There should be a recreation center for disabled people just like there is for able-bodied people. And four years later, we have this,” Sēb said. “It’s kind of crazy that this happened. A lot people people have helped make this happen.”

Sēb was diagnosed with myotonic muscle disorder when he was about 3 years old, which has caused severe scoliosis in his body which prevents him from moving on his own. When doctors made that diagnosis, they have Sēb at most six years to live. A sophmore now at Vista PEAK High School, Sēb’s personality and optimism is a source of inspiration for Keithan as he’s pursued making the idea of the rec center a reality.

Keithan has been working for years to raise money with the help of outside groups including Aurora Frontier P-8, where Sēb attended, and Vista PEAK. And for the past nine months, he’s been the source of almost all the work that’s gone into making the corner space in a shopping center at Buckley Road and Mexico Avenue into a rec center. And all of that while working a fulltime job.

While almost all of the construction in the rec center was done by Keithan, he had to find help to get through city requirements for construction and permitting. And with a limited budget, Keithan said he believed this project is blessed because everytime they hit a wall, he would meet someone who could help him navigate an issue without breaking the project’s budget.

“This has been on God’s time that this has happened. Anytime it seemed like to wasn’t going to happen, I was blessed to meet the people I needed to to make this come together,” Keithan said. “(I kept going) because of my son. Hearing his diagnosis and knowing he’s not going to be around longer than me, that’s not supposed to happen. No one wants to see their kids leave before them. I wanted to have something that would be important for my son to be a part of while he’s here. I wanted people to be encouraged by him. He’s deteriorating everyday and his will is just amazing, he does it with a smile.”

Every time his hands would hurt, the blisters on his feet would start acting up or the lack of sleep would get to him, Keithan said all he had to do was think of his son and the attitude when he attacked each day. Even when he was sick to his stomach and throwing up, Sēb would refuse not to go to school. It was what he loved doing and he wasn’t going to be stopped from doing it. And so neither was Keithan.

Sēb said he hoped this center would be such a success that the model could be copied in different cities, states and countries. While a building might have a ramp or a elevator to help disabled people get in and out, too often the needs of disabled people never thought of when people are planning things.

“I think a lot of people aren’t aware of the disabled. They don’t see them,” Sēb said. “(The rec center) is really important because disabled people should be treated equally. They shouldn’t have to worry about being different. And when they come here they can meet people and see other people like them.”

While the center will have things like video games in a media room, activities like arts and crafts, and services like aromatherapy, it is still in need of exercise equipment that is capable of serving both disabled and abled bodied clients. Keithan said he wants to purchase all five of the planned pieces of equipment at the same time to get a discount on the purchase. But the cost will still be around $15,000.

To find out more about the rec center visit www.sebsrec.org. To learn more about the fundraising efforts to help furnish it with equipment, visit www.gofundme.com/sebsequipment.