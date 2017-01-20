Searchers find 2 of 4 dogs missing after fatal I-25 crash

PUEBLO | Two of four dogs that ran away after a fatal crash on Interstate 25 have been found.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported Thursday (http://bit.ly/2jgEtBH ) that Sandy, a 67-pound chocolate Labrador/pit bull mix was found near where the accident took place outside Colorado City.

The Colorado State Patrol says 59-year-old Charles Roberts of Katy, Texas was driving a van early Jan. 13 when he struck a guardrail between Walsenburg and Colorado City. Roberts overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll. He died at the scene. Roberts had been driving a van full of 27 dogs from Houston to several Colorado rescues when the crash occurred.

All but four of the dogs were recovered from the accident. Only two remain on the loose.

