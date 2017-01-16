Samuelson, McPhee lead No. 13 Stanford women past Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. | Karlie Samuelson scored 20 points, Brittany McPhee added 18 and No. 13 Stanford made nine-straight shots in the third quarter to pull away for an 84-70 win over Colorado on Sunday.

The Cardinal (15-3, 5-1 Pac 12) trailed 42-41 and missed their first two shots of the third quarter before getting hot for a 69-60 lead. McPhee and Samuelson combined for 25 points, making those nine shots.

Stanford shot 54 percent (28 of 52) for the game, including 11 of 20 from 3-point range, with Samuelson going 5 of 7 — the eighth time in her career with at least five. The Cardinal also made 14 of 15 free throws in the second half and had just three turnovers after 11 in the first half. Five players grabbing at least five rebounds.

After making 8 of 13 3-pointers and shooting 50 percent in the first half, the Buffalos (11-6, 1-5) made just 7 of 31 in the second half, 3 of 12 from distance. Kennedy Leonard made five 3s and scored 22 points with seven assists. Colorado has lost three straight at home, all against ranked teams.