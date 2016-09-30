Ryder Cup gets underway with Spieth, Reed vs. Stenson, Rose

CHASKA, Minn. | The 41st Ryder Cup is off to a rollicking start at Hazeltine.

With a rowdy gallery serving as the backdrop, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed led things off for the Americans against Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose for Europe, which is looking for its fourth straight Ryder Cup victory.

Europe's Henrik Stenson hits from the first fairway during a foresomes match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Fans wait for the start of the foresomes matches at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Reed hit the first tee shot for the United States, which has lost eight of the last 10 in the biannual showdown. The first matchup was all square after the first hole.

The other matchups in the morning foursomes were Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler against Europeans Rory McIlroy and Andy Sullivan, Jimmy Walker and Zach Johnson against Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer and Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar against Lee Westwood and Thomas Pieters.