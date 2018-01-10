Runner up in northern Colorado council race to take office

The Greeley City Council voted Tuesday to appoint Stacy Suniga to take over the council seat held by Eddie Mirick for nearly a month.

GREELEY, Colo. | The runner up in a Colorado city council race will take office after the winner was forced out because of a felony conviction.

The Greeley Tribune reported she finished about 300 votes behind Mirick in November’s election.

Mirick was supported by a pro-business and oil and gas development group with Republican ties. Suniga got support from Boulder Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Polis and county Democrats.

A group led by Suniga’s campaign manager petitioned the court to force Mirick from office because of a 1978 forgery conviction. He said it had been reduced to a misdemeanor but a judge found that the felony remained on his record.

