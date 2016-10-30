Ruling on wild horse roundup could affect Honor Farm

RIVERTON, Wyo. | An official says a recent federal court decision on Bureau of Land Management wild horse roundups could mean fewer horses available for adoption through the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton.

BLM wild horse specialist Scott Fluer in Lander tells The Ranger (http://bit.ly/2eiEYZu ) that in the short term the Honor Farm will still have horses available because of a reserve stock of wild horses available, but that could change if fewer horses are captured.

For years, the BLM has gathered horses on a long stretch of land in the southern part of the state that contains alternating plots of private and federal land established in conjunction with a historic train route, but the court ruled that the BLM violated 1971 federal protections set up for wild horses.

