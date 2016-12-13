Rockies finalize deal with outfielder Ian Desmond

DENVER | The Colorado Rockies finalized a $70 million, five-year contract with All-Star outfielder Ian Desmond on Tuesday.

Next up, turning him into a first baseman.

With an abundance of outfielders, the Rockies are exploring the possibility of Desmond taking over at first — a spot he’s never played in his career.

Desmond was an All-Star outfielder for the Texas Rangers last season when he hit .285 with 22 homers and 86 RBIs. Before that, he was primarily a shortstop for the Washington Nationals.

The Rockies paid him a lucrative deal to learn a new skill set at Coors Field, where he’s a .379 career hitter in 23 games. The 31-year-old Desmond will fill in for Mark Reynolds, who’s now a free agent.

Colorado already has a shortstop in Trevor Story.