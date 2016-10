ASPEN, Colo. | The Colorado Department of Transportation says a rock slide has forced the closure of Highway 133 north of Paonia.

The Aspen Times reports (http://bit.ly/2eTxFeR ) that traffic is being diverted at the Collbran turnoff and at Kebler Pass. The closure is expected to be long-term.

The department said Wednesday that crews are beginning the process of clearing the roadway and there’s no timeline for when it will reopen.

