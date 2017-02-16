Robert Kennedy grandson pleads guilty in Aspen bar fight

ASPEN, Colo. | A member of the Kennedy family who was arrested after a bar fight in Aspen has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

The Aspen Times reports (https://goo.gl/Ya9aK9 ) a defense attorney entered the plea Wednesday on behalf of 22-year-old John Conor Kennedy. Kennedy, who was given a six-month deferred sentence, did not appear in the municipal court.

Police say Kennedy and another man were fighting in the street Dec. 29, and officers reported seeing Kennedy punch the man in the head four or five times.

Attorney Ryan Kalamaya says Kennedy was defending a friend outside a nightclub before he was arrested. The attorney added that Kennedy and his family would not be commenting about the case.

Kennedy is the oldest son of Robert Kennedy Jr., an environmental activist, and the grandson of Robert Kennedy.

