Roark to start for Nationals in NLDS Game 2 vs. Dodgers

WASHINGTON | Tanner Roark will start Game 2 of the NL Division Series for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The team announced the right-handed-throwing Roark as their Game 2 starter on Friday, after releasing their 25-man NLDS roster that includes just seven relievers and extra position players. Left-hander Gio Gonzalez will start Game 3 at Dodger Stadium on Monday.

With Max Scherzer getting the ball for Game 1 on Friday against the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw and Joe Ross considered the most likely Game 4 starter, Washington went with seven relievers — four righties and three lefties. Reynaldo Lopez is the only long man out of the bullpen, while Sammy Solis, Oliver Perez and Marc Rzepczynski are the lefties with Sean Burnett the odd man out.

Infielder Wilmer Difo and outfielder Michael A. Taylor made the roster, while relievers Burnett, Matt Belisle and Yusmeiro Petit and outfielders Ben Revere and Brian Goodwin were left off.

Manager Dusty Baker said Difo made it because of uncertainty about infielder Daniel Murphy, who missed the end of the regular season with a strained glute muscle but is expected to be ready for Game 1.

The Dodgers’ roster was as promised with three catchers: Carlos Ruiz, Yasmani Grandal and Austin Barnes, who can also play in the infield. Manager Dave Roberts said Andrew Toles will be in left field for Game 1 after dealing with a wrist injury.

Los Angeles previously announced that lefty Rich Hill will start Game 2 and righty Kenta Maeda Game 3, leaving the door open for Kershaw to go on short rest in Game 4 or young lefty Julio Urias to start. The Dodgers are also going with a seven-man bullpen.