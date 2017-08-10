Cops offer reward up to $40k in slaying of Aurora bartender who tried to stop robbery

AURORA | Police today announced a $40,000 reward for information about the February slaying of a popular Aurora bartender.

Kelly Bly Acosta, 29, was gunned down early Feb. 18 in the 4000 block of South Crystal Circle. Police said the shooting, which occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex near East Quincy Avenue and Parker Road, happened after Acosta tried to stop a robbery.

“The case remains unsolved and there are still many questions that remain unanswered. It is believed that there is somebody out there who has information about Acosta’s killer,” police said in a statement announcing the increased reward.

The reward had previously exceeded $25,000 but police said Thursday it had climbed to $40,000 because of a $10,000 donation from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and other sources.

The bulk of the money, police said, is coming from a fund set up by Acosta’s friends and family.

According to online tributes, Acosta worked at the Emerald Isle Bar and Grill on Parker Road.

Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or may or have information about it to call Sgt. Matt Fyles at 303-739-6041. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.