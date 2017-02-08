Some resorts left out of new bus service for skiers on I-70

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. | Northwest Colorado officials are criticizing a new state-funded bus service for leaving some resort destinations out in the cold.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports (http://bit.ly/2kO3bx9 ) that on Tuesday State Transportation Commission Chairwoman Kathy Connell questioned the fact that that a new bus service to ski destinations doesn’t serve more isolated resort towns like Steamboat Springs, Telluride and Purgatory.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is about to launch a bus service to attract skiers and snowboarders. The buses will travel round trip from Lakewood to A-Basin, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Vail and Winter Park on Feb. 11 and 25. The goal is to reduce congestion along the Interstate 70 corridor.

Connell said she worries the pilot program raises questions of fairness in transportation funding, as it’s only service a small group of resorts.S

Information from: Steamboat Pilot & Today, http://steamboatpilot.com/