Report puts blame on pilot for crashing into Colorado home

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | Federal investigators say a pilot’s decisions and lack of aircraft control caused him to crash into a Colorado home he lived in a decade earlier.

The Denver Post reported (http://dpo.st/2k1tPl9 ) Wednesday that no one was seriously hurt in the fiery 2014 crash.

Pilot Brian Veatch had been headed to Coors Field with an advertisement banner attached to the Piper PA-25 when he crashed into a Northglenn home.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s report on the incident, released Tuesday, says Veatch was flying below the minimum safe altitude mandated by federal regulations. Investigators also determined the pilot released the banner late, resulting in an aerodynamic stall/spin.

The safety board says Veatch reported being unable to recover sufficient airspeed after releasing the banner.

Veatch could not be reached for comment.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com