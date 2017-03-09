Rep. Coffman announces March 15 ‘tele-townhall’ from Washington

AURORA | U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Aurora, today announced the first of two telephone town hall meetings scheduled for the month of March, from Washington, according to a news release March 9 from communications director for Coffman, Daniel Bucheli.

The call with District 6 congressman is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 15.

Those wishing to participate can visit www.coffman.house.gov/events to sign up.

This event, is in addition to a traditional town hall scheduled to take place during the 6th Congressional District work period in April, according to the announcement.