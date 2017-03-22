Regis Jesuit High School locked down after nearby fatal shooting

CENTENNIAL | Regis Jesuit High School went on lockdown Wednesday after a fatal shooting near East Arapahoe Road and Jordan Road in Centennial.

According to the Arapahoe County sheriff’s office, the shooting happened around 10 a.m. outside a business at 7000 S. Jordan Rd.

One man was killed and the sheriff’s office described the suspect as a white male wearing a grey or white sleeveless T-shirt, jeans, with a black cap on backwards. He has a large tattoo on his upper right arm and may have fled the area in a older white sedan.

Charisse Broderick King, a spokeswoman for Regis Jesuit, said the school went on lockout as a precaution.

“It’s business as usual inside the building just all of the perimeter is secured,” she said.