Regional jet engine catches fire on DIA runway

DENVER | One of the engines of a regional jet caught fire on a taxiway shortly after landing at Denver International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

SkyWest spokeswoman Marissa Snow says the 59 passengers on the United Express plane operated by SkyWest were safely evacuated. No one was injured on the flight from Aspen.

Airport spokesman Heath Montgomery says the flight arrived at 2:15 p.m. The fire was extinguished, but the cause is still being investigated.

This story has been corrected to say that one of the engines caught fire. The story also has been clarified to say the aircraft was a United Express plane operated by SkyWest.