Red flag warning issued for eastern Colorado

DENVER | More warm and dry weather and strong winds are raising the wildfire danger across much of eastern Colorado.

A red flag warning has been issued for much of the eastern half of the state on Tuesday.

Firefighters say a 150-acre fire near Hygiene in Boulder County that destroyed three outbuildings and a barn on Monday has been contained but they are still cleaning up hot spots. They will also be watching for any flare ups because of the wind.

In Weld County on Monday, a 30-acre grass fire burned a barn and an attached garage between Longmont and Frederick before being contained. Evacuations were also ordered.