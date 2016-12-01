Recalled Newsweek ‘Madam President’ Clinton issue hits eBay

NEW YORK | Supporters of Hillary Clinton apparently still have a chance to get a since-recalled commemorative edition of Newsweek that was set to be released if the Democrat won the presidential election.

FILE – In this Nov. 8, 2016, file photo, Kathy Schmitt, left, folds T-shirts that she designed, declaring “Madam President,” for sale at an election night party for Democrats in Seattle. Copies of a one-off edition of Newsweek featuring Hillary Clinton that carried the title “Madam President” that were recalled following Clinton’s loss in the Nov. 8, 2016, election are being sold for hundreds of dollars on eBay. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Pictures of the one-off issue featuring a photo of Clinton with the title “Madam President” leaked before the Nov. 8 election. Newsweek quickly distanced itself from the issue, explaining that it was published under a Newsweek license by Topix Media. It said on Twitter a “President Trump” issue was also designed.

The “Madam President” edition was quickly recalled following Clinton’s loss, but many copies of it are for sale on eBay and at least one is fetching bids of $200.

Newsweek editor-in-chief Jim Impoco said he was caught off guard by the cover when he spotted it on social media. During an appearance on the Media Masters podcast released Thursday, Impoco described the pre-produced cover as a “routine” product in the publishing industry.

“Yet in this toxic brew of electoral politics in America, it became a thing, it went viral,” Impoco said.

Prior to the election, Impoco said the cover was being used by supporters of then-Republican candidate Donald Trump as evidence that the election was “rigged.” Following Trump’s victory, Impoco now says the cover is being held up as an example of what some believe to be Newsweek’s incompetence in covering the race.

“I actually preferred the ‘it’s rigged’ argument to the ‘boy are they dumb’ argument,” he said.

Topix Media says only 17 of the 125,000 “Madam President” issues were sold before they were recalled.