Raccoon versus energy transformer ends in fire, power outage

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

CRAIG, Colo. | Thirty-one homeowners in Colorado have a pesky raccoon to blame for a power outage and fire on Sunday.

The Craig Daily Press reports (http://bit.ly/2u4xkuf ) the raccoon had climbed on a power pole transformer, causing it to spark and igniting a fire that burned about 7 acres (28,000 square meters) on private property southwest of Craig.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in about an hour. No other structures were impacted by the fire.

Yampa Valley Electric Member Outreach Specialist Tammi Strickland says the raccoon knocked out power for 31 homeowners.

Strickland says the raccoon unfortunately did not survive the incident.

Information from: Craig Daily Press, http://www.craigdailypress.com