Pueblo police: Group lights patrol car on fire, flees scene

PUEBLO, Colo. | Police have arrested one of three people accused of trying to light two patrol cars on fire before leading officers on a short pursuit near downtown Pueblo.

Officers and sheriff’s deputies were investigating two stolen vehicles at a home late Tuesday night when three people in an SUV drove by and threw an accelerant onto the street near the patrol cars. One of the vehicles was damaged.

Police chased the SUV through several neighborhoods and onto Interstate 25, where the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove onto some railroad tracks near an exit ramp. The three suspects ran away, and one was arrested. Police are still looking for the other two people involved.

Investigators say they found guns, drugs, cash and stolen items in the SUV. No names have been released.