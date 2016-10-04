Psychiatrist: Amaya legally insane at time of murders

ASPEN, Colo. | A Colorado psychiatrist says a man charged with killing his aunt and uncle in 2014 was legally insane at the time.

The Aspen Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2dsWxHo ) that Dr. John Hearn of the Colorado Mental Health Institute testified Monday that he couldn’t find a rational motive for 35-year-old Williams Amaya to kill Eliseo Lopez and his wife Mayra in their El Jebel home.

Amaya has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Hearn diagnosed Amaya with schizophrenia. He says Amaya knew he was legally wrong to shoot the couple but was willing to risk going to prison because he thought he was changing the course of human history and alleviating terrorism.

Prosecutor Joe Kirwan will get a chance to cross-examine Hearn before the defense calls another psychologist to testify.

