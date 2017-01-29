Protests erupt at DIA, nationwide airports following Trump Muslim travel ban — VIDEO CLIPS, GALLERY

President Donald Trump’s travel ban barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S. has sparked protests around the country Saturday night and early Sunday morning. In Colorado, reporters said “dozens” of protesters went to Denver International Airport.

A look at what is happening:

___

SEATTLE

Individuals who were detained at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as a result of President Trump’s executive order have been released by the Department of Homeland Security, a Port of Seattle spokeswoman said Sunday.

Kathy Roeder said DHS told port officials the individuals can continue their travels. She didn’t know how many people had been released.

Protesters temporarily block an intersection near Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Dozens of demonstrators march in and around the main terminal at Portland International Airport, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Portland, Ore., to protest President Donald Trump's executive order barring nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. (Mike Zacchino/The Oregonian via AP) Dozens of demonstrators marched in and around the main terminal at Portland International Airport, to protest President Donald Trump's order restricting immigration into the U.S., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Portland, Ore. (Mike Zacchino/The Oregonian via AP) Travelers pass people opposed to President Donald Trump's executive order barring entry to the U.S. by Muslims from certain countries demonstrating at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) People opposed to President Donald Trump's executive order barring entry to the U.S. by Muslims from certain countries demonstrate at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) Protesters gather at San Francisco International Airport to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the U.S. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Nour Ulayyet foreground, looks on after her sister Sahar Algonaimi was not permitted to enter the United States while comforting her mother Isaaf Jamal Eddin at Munster Community Hospital Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Munster, Ind. Ulayyet of Valparaiso, Ind., said her sister, a Syrian living in Saudi Arabia who had a valid visa, was sent back after arriving from Riyadh at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Saturday and told she couldn't enter the U.S. to help care for their sick mother following President Donald Trump's executive order banning individuals from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) A young girl joins hundreds of people opposed to President Donald Trump's executive order barring entry to the U.S. by Muslims from certain countries as they demonstrate at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Protesters are surrounded by police officers and travelers as they pass through an exit of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Protesters block an intersection near Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Protesters are surrounded by police officers and travelers as they pass through an exit of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) A protester stands facing police officers at an entrance of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Protesters gather at O'Hare International Airport after people were detained, including green card holders, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Chicago. They were detained following President Donald Trump's executive order on Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP) Protesters gather at O'Hare International Airport after more than a dozen people were detained, including green card holders, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Chicago. They were detained following President Donald Trump's executive order on Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP) Protesters gather at O'Hare International Airport after more than a dozen people were detained, including green card holders, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Chicago. They were detained following President Donald Trump's executive order on Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP) Protesters gather at O'Hare International Airport after more than a dozen were detained, including green card holders, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Chicago. They were detained following President Donald Trump's executive order on Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP) Dozens of demonstrators marched in and around the main terminal at Portland International Airport, to protest President Donald Trump's order restricting immigration into the U.S., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Portland, Ore. (Mike Zacchino/The Oregonian via AP) Lucia Martinez, who organized the rally, marches with others demonstrating in and around the main terminal at Portland International Airport, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Portland, Ore., to protest President Donald Trump's executive order barring nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. (Mike Zacchino/The Oregonian via AP) Demonstrators opposed to President Donald Trump's executive orders barring entry to the U.S. of seven predominantly Muslim countries march through the ticketing area at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) Nour Ulayyet left, comforts her mother Isaaf Jamal Eddin, while daughter Judy Ulayyet, right, wipes a tear at Munster Community Hospital Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Munster, Ind. Nour Ulayyet of Valparaiso, Ind., said her sister, a Syrian living in Saudi Arabia who had a valid visa, was sent back after arriving from Riyadh at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Saturday and told she couldn't enter the U.S. to help care for their sick mother following President Donald Trump's executive order banning individuals from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Nour Ulayyet left, comforts her mother Isaaf Jamal Eddin, while daughter Judy Ulayyet, right, wipes a tear at Munster Community Hospital Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Munster, Ind. Nour Ulayyet of Valparaiso, Ind., said her sister, a Syrian living in Saudi Arabia who had a valid visa, was sent back after arriving from Riyadh at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Saturday and told she couldn't enter the U.S. to help care for their sick mother following President Donald Trump's executive order banning individuals from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Nour Ulayyet left, comforts her mother Isaaf Jamal Eddin at Munster Community Hospital Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Munster, Ind. Ulayyet of Valparaiso, Ind., said her sister, a Syrian living in Saudi Arabia who had a valid visa, was sent back after arriving from Riyadh at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Saturday and told she couldn't enter the U.S. to help care for their sick mother following President Donald Trump's executive order banning individuals from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Protesters in front of the arrivals terminal at San Francisco International Airport denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Nour Ulayyet holds her smartphone with a photo of her sister Sahar Algonaimi, who was not permitted to enter the United States, while comforting her mother Isaaf Jamal Eddin at Munster Community Hospital Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Munster, Ind. Ulayyet of Valparaiso, Ind., said her sister, a Syrian living in Saudi Arabia who had a valid visa, was sent back after arriving from Riyadh at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Saturday and told she couldn't enter the U.S. to help care for their sick mother following President Donald Trump's executive order banning individuals from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) A protester demonstrates against President Donald Trump's travel ban barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S. at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Brandon Wade/Star-Telegram via AP) Protestors demonstrate against President Donald Trump's travel ban barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S., at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Brandon Wade/Star-Telegram via AP) Protesters gather at San Francisco International Airport to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Iranian green card holder Shima Behgooy, right, cries on the shoulders of her father-in-law Ahmad Behgooy, a native of Iran who is now a naturalized U.S. citizen, after she was released from being held at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Protestors at the airport demonstrated against President Trump's executive order banning individuals from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP) CORRECTS SPELLING TO ABDOLLAH INSTEAD OF ABDULLAH - Abdollah Mostafavi, center, arriving from Tehran, Iran, is met by his family including son-in-law Nasser Sorkhavi, left, daughter Mozhgan Mostafavi, second from right, and grandson Kourosh Sorkhavi at San Francisco International Airport Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in San Francisco. Mostafavi was held at the airport for some time as a result of President Donald Trump's executive order barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Protesters stage a sit-in in the arrivals terminal at San Francisco International Airport to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) More than 1,000 people gather at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to protest President Donald Trump's order that restricts immigration to the U.S., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017., in Seattle. President Trump signed an executive order Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees. (Genna Martin/seattlepi.com via AP) Demonstrators sit down in the concourse and hold a sign that reads "We are America," as more than 1,000 people gather at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to protest President Donald Trump's order that restricts immigration to the U.S., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Seattle. President Trump signed an executive order Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees. (Genna Martin/seattlepi.com via AP) More than 1,000 people gather at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to protest President Donald Trump's order that restricts immigration to the U.S., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Seattle. President Trump signed an executive order Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees. (Genna Martin/seattlepi.com via AP) Muzen Elnur, 11, holds flowers while she waits for her grandmother from Sudan who was being detained at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Protestors at the airport demonstrated against President Trump's executive order banning individuals from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

About 3,000 protesters holding signs and chanting “no hatred, no fear, immigrants are welcome here” and “let them in” gathered Saturday evening and continued demonstrating into early Sunday morning.

Roeder said the crowd dispersed shortly after midnight, but that about 30 to 35 were arrested during the demonstration and face various misdemeanor charges. She said there were no injuries or damage to the facilities.

The Port of Seattle Commissioners, which oversees the airport, issued a statement criticizing the executive order.

___

NEW YORK

Cries of “Let them in!” rose up from a crowd of more than 2,000 people protesting at John F. Kennedy Airport, where 12 refugees were detained Saturday. Celebrities including “Sex and the City” actress Cynthia Nixon joined the demonstration. “What Donald Trump did in the last 24 hours is disgusting, disgraceful and completely un-American and I’m here in protest,” said protester Pamela French. The agency that runs the airport tried to restore order by shutting down the train that runs to airport terminals. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, reversed that decision, saying people had a right to protest. “The people of New York will have their voices heard,” he said in a statement.

___

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY

More than 120 people clutching signs denouncing the Trump immigration orders gathered at Newark Liberty International Airport. NorthJersey.com reports that they joined lawyers who’d rushed to the airport to defend the rights of refugees and immigrants who were being detained and denied entry.

___

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA

Dozens of protesters inside Washington Dulles International Airport chanted “Love, Not Hate, Makes America Great” and “Say It Loud, Say it Clear, Muslims Are Welcome Here,” as travelers walked through a terminal to a baggage claim area to collect luggage and greet their loved ones. There was a heavy police presence during the peaceful protest. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said during a press conference at Dulles that he has asked Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring to look into “all legal remedies” available to help individuals who may be detained in Virginia.

___

DENVER

Dozens of people converged on Denver International to show their support for refugees. Standing in the main terminal Saturday, they sang “Refugees are welcome here.” Some held signs declaring their identity, such as Jew or Christian, and the phrase “I come in peace.” Denver has some direct international flights but it wasn’t clear whether anyone has been detained under the president’s executive order.

___

CHICAGO

A crowd of demonstrators held a rally at O’Hare International Airport. The Chicago Sun-Times reports protesters blocked vehicle traffic to O’Hare’s international terminal for a time. The newspaper says some arriving travelers joined the protest, while others were upset by the demonstrations.

Lawyers working with the International Refugee Assistance Project tell the Chicago Tribune that 17 people who had been detained at O’Hare all released by late Saturday.

Among those released before the federal judge’s order was Hessan Noorian, a suburban Park Ridge resident returning with his family from Iran, the Tribune reported.

Noorian, who is of British and Iranian citizenship and has a green card, was detained at O’Hare after he and his wife, Zahra Amirisefat, a U.S. citizen, arrived from Tehran, the newspaper said.

The couple, who told the Tribune that they work at a community college in the Chicago area, said they were questioned for five hours.

After Noorian was released, his wife told the Tribune: “I can’t believe something like this can happen to someone with a green card.”

__

DALLAS

Protesters who gathered at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Saturday evening voiced their displeasure with Trump’s executive order. The crowd of a few dozen ballooned into hundreds of demonstrators who frequently chanted “Set them free!” At times, cheers erupted from the crowd as those who were detained got released.

Among those still held at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport at midnight Saturday was a 70-year-old Iranian widow, Shahin Hassanpour, whose son said she suffers from high blood pressure and had breast cancer surgery four years ago. She obtained an immigrant visa in November on her son’s petition.

Bahzad Honarjou, a 43-year-old network engineer, said he spoke twice to his mother by phone after her 9 a.m. arrival, but that they hadn’t talked since courts stayed the executive order, meaning she should have been released.

Hundreds of protesters stood in the waiting area and chanted “This is what democracy looks like.”

Immigration agents were not being very communicative, Honarjou said.

“They were like a machine when I talked to them today,” he said. His mother only speaks a few words of English and a fellow passenger was translating for her from her native Farsi as no immigration agents spoke the language, he said.

Hassanpour was originally going to be deported on a Sunday flight, she informed her son the first time they spoke.

“She was about to cry,” he said. “She is not able to take (tolerate) a 20-hour flight back to Iran.”

Honarjou said he is a U.S. citizen, obtained entry in a lottery, and has been in the country for seven years. Why did he come?

“To have a better life and to make more money,” he said. “And, you know, for the freedom.”

___

PORTLAND, OREGON

A protest by several dozen people in and around Portland International Airport briefly disrupted light rail service at the airport. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the demonstrators carried signs and chanted “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here” and “No ban no wall America is for us all.”

___

LOS ANGELES

About 300 people expressed their displeasure with the ban at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday night. Protesters entered the airport’s Tom Bradley International Terminal after holding a candlelight vigil.

Avriel Epps held a candle and a large photo a drowned 3-year-old Syrian boy who washed up on a Turkish beach in 2015 and became a haunting symbol of the Syrian refugee crisis.

___

SAN FRANCISCO

Hundreds of protesters blocked the street outside at San Francisco International Airport’s international terminal to express their opposition to the barring of some people from Muslim-majority nations.

___

SAN DIEGO

As motorists honked their support, demonstrators outside San Diego International Airport chanted “No hate, no fear, everyone is welcome here.”