Protesters arrested at Sen. Gardner’s office deny charges

DENVER | Protesters arrested after spending three days camped out in Sen. Cory Gardner’s Denver office, demanding that he pledge to oppose the GOP’s health care plan, have pleaded not guilty.

The Denver Post reports https://goo.gl/8Qqhje nine of the protesters were arrested in the Republican’s office, and another was arrested while protesting downstairs. All pleaded not guilty Tuesday to trespassing, and some denied an additional charge of interfering with police.

The protesters, many who have disabilities, entered Gardner’s waiting room the morning of June 27 and stayed there until police arrested them the evening of June 29. The senator’s office initially allowed them to stay but eventually called police, saying the building’s management told them the protest violated the lease.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com