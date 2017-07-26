Prosecutors decline to talk motive in Colorado boy’s slaying

La Plata County District Attorney Christian Champagne mentioned the photos of the father at a news conference without elaborating Tuesday, but he declined to discuss a motive in the 2012 death of 13-year-old Dylan Redwine.

The boy’s remains were found about 10 miles from his father’s southwestern Colorado home in 2013.

Dylan’s father, Mark Redwine, was arrested in Washington state Saturday and is awaiting an extradition hearing. Prosecutors plan to charge him with second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

An indictment says the boy’s blood was found in Mark Redwine’s home, and a cadaver dog picked up the scent of a body on the father’s clothes and in his truck.

Mark Redwine has denied any involvement.